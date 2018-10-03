Heavy convoy traffic is expected on the Richardson Highway beginning Oct. 1 through Oct. 6 as the Arctic Anvil exercise kicks off in the Donnelly Training Area. According to a release from U.S. Army Alaska (USARAK) the multi-national training exercises will provide opportunities for soldiers from JBER and Fort Wainwright to conduct tough, r… Read more
Heavy convoy traffic is expected on the Richardson Highway beginning Oct. 1 through Oct. 6 as the Arctic Anvil exercise kicks off in the Donnelly Training Area. According to a release from U.S. Army Alaska (USARAK) the multi-national training exercises will provide opportunities for soldiers…
The Alaska Health Fair (AHF) is a nonprofit organization that has provided health fairs statewide since 1980. The AHF will be at the Delta Elementary School on Saturday, September 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The locally owned and operated Alaska Flour Company held a sampling event at the IGA grocery store to showcase some of their products for those who visited on Thursday afternoon. Customers fortunate enough to be there at the right time were able to sample three products; Chicken & Herb B…
Saturday night the biomass piles located across from the D-66 Airstrip were unlawfully burned. A call was received by the Fairbanks Dispatch Center who in turn contacted local fire officials. The call was received about 6 p.m. The investigated revealed that one of the three biomass piles wer…
UPDATE: We have learned that additional people from Delta participated. Bethany Amorone, ran her very first marathon in under 6 hours, Rachel Hannon and Annette Hannon ran the entire marathon., and Cindy Lou Aillaud ran the second leg in the relay with Team in Training for the Leukemia/Lymph…
According to a release from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Coho, or silver salmon are, “beginning to poke their noses into the mouth of the Delta Clearwater River.” The release goes on to say that they have not yet been reported at the campground and boat launch near the Clearwater …
The Huskies volleyball team has had a slow start to their season on the road with a record of 1-4 so the girls from Galena might have been looking for an easy win coming to Delta. The Lady Huskies had a very different plan.
The Delta Huskies soccer team lost a tough match to Cook Inlet Academy last Saturday, final score 3-1. The Eagles are a very skilled team, and the game was close for most of the match.
Several current and former Delta area residents have been selected as members of elite level Girls Fastpitch Softball competition teams in Fairbanks and Anchorage. Tryouts for the teams were conducted mid-August, and close to 100 girls in both Anchorage and Fairbanks competed for a limited n…
Friday evening, August 31, found the Delta Cross Country team in Salcha on a beautiful fall evening ready to run despite several runners fighting colds and the cool temperatures. The boys team now boasts two new members, Tim Khatman and Nickolas Willard.
Recently, the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration (ACUASI) from the University of Alaska Fairbanks visited Delta Junior High’s Aviation Club. They came to talk with students about careers and advancements in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and shared the ACUASI vision, whic…
Twenty-four students from Delta Greely Homeschool converged upon the ancient marine environment at the south end of Rainbow Mountain where a plethora of fossils can be found in rocks dislodged from strata higher up in the hills. The students, outfitted with protective goggles and hammers, f…
The morning of the Palmer Invitational Cross Country meet was beautiful and blustery. The Invitational is one of the largest meets of the season, with four races for both boys and girls; an open division, a junior varsity race, a division two race for the smaller schools, and a division one …
Dawn Cole and Josh Cook welcomed the arrival of the newest members of their family on July 14, 2018.
Dakota Conley and Elias Grossmann welcomed a son, Dax Ryan Grossmann, on March 6, 2018 at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Little Dax weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Elias is a sergeant assigned to the Stryker brigade at Fort Wainwright.
Jennifer and Kyle Smith would like to announce the birth of their daughter Peyton Lynn on January 29 at a weight of 7 lbs. 2 oz.
The family of Edward F. Sheehan is very saddened to announce his passing, at age 87, on Friday, September 21st, in Payson, AZ.
Joseph P. Nistler, railroad conductor, homesteader, equipment operator, snowmobile racer, bronc rider, moose hunter, dippnetter, painter, scul…
Katherine Elaine Watford (Smith) passed away peacefully on August 15, 2018. She was born on November 1, 1937 in Bakersfield, CA to Raymond and…
On a November morning long ago, Jeff and Annette Freymueller were feeling the effects of the 1 a.m. flight that had carried them home, to end-of-the-line Fairbanks. There was no rush to get up on that Saturday 16 years ago. They slept in.
For two weeks recently, my wife and I traveled extensively to meet a combination of important family and Army responsibilities. Our airport connections included Fairbanks, Seattle, Dulles, Burlington (VT), Atlanta, Tulsa, Dallas/Fort Worth, Anchorage, and Honolulu. Whew! After clearing secur…
War and fighting are glamorized in the movies of Hollywood, yet in reality, war is a terrible thing. Horrible atrocities are committed in the name of war. Yet, there are times that war is inevitable due to the sinful ways of men.
Hearts were warmed by the aroma of soup (20 varieties total) and bread, along with the company of good friends - Thanks to all of you who atte…
I want to thank my supporters and everyone who helped on my recent run for the legislature. Connecting with Alaskans throughout the vast Distr…
Every spring, we have an lnteragency Dispatch Workshop that involves DNR Division of Forestry, the BLM (Alaska Fire Service), and the U.S. For…
