“March in like a lion, out like a lamb” is a phrase that we have heard most of our lives. Normally this saying is in reference to the weather and our eager anticipation of the arrival of spring.
This year, March came in like a lamb and left as a lion in terms of a pandemic eruption that spans the globe.
The ravaging effects that COVID-19 has thrust upon our society have impacted everyone who is reading this. The economic and social impact is immense.
All non-essential businesses have been ordered closed. Restaurants, bars and entertainment venues are closed. Schools are closed. Elective medical and oral procedures have been cancelled. Non-essential travel is not allowed. Church services and social gatherings have been prohibited. Personal care businesses have been ordered closed. The international borders have been closed to non-essential travel. Everyone is to maintain six feet of distance between people, except for those with whom they live.
That is just the very tip of the restrictions that we are currently bearing the weight of.
Amazingly, Alaskans are a resilient people and continue to find ways to try to help one another.
Essential businesses are still operating but need to follow some new guidelines.
The restaurants and bars in Delta are closed to “sit down patrons.,” but most are still open to provide meals to-go. The schools are empty but are continuing to provide education through distant learning. Dental practices are closed for elective procedures but are open for emergencies. Travel between communities is restricted, but is allowed for fishing. Religious congregational services are not allowed, but many are turning to the Internet and streaming their services live.
Life has slowed down, but has not stopped; and for some businesses, life has slowed, but not stopped.
Nelson Grier from Interior Hardware commented in a phone interview on how business has changed. “Business is down and we have a smaller number of people coming thru the door.” Grier said that they are limiting the number of people allowed in the store at any given time and have vastly increased their sanitizing of the store surfaces.
When asked what the future might look like after COVID-19, Grier expressed concerns about being able to get supplies from the Lower 48 because of all of the business closures. “Right now, we can’t even get the safety stuff for the contractors because it is being consumed by local people,” said Grier.
Grier did comment that he feels badly for businesses that are not essential and hopes that they had a three- to six-month cushion in the bank to be able to ride out the current situation.
Alaska Farmers Co-op retail store manager Trent Ponsford said that luckily, business for them has been fairly consistent. Ponsford said that now that spring is here and people do not want to make the trip to Fairbanks, people are coming in for the gardening needs. Ponsford said, “This store has vastly improved.”
Ponsford said he has been listening to his customers and bringing in more of the merchandise that they are looking for. “We even got our chicks and ducklings in!” He continued saying that people seem to appreciate all that we have been able to do for them. He is hoping that after we get past all of the restrictions that are currently in place, many of the new customers he has been greeting will continue to come in.
“We are very grateful to the town and everyone that has been coming in,” Ponsford exclaimed.
Local business owner Lori O’Malia from the Alaskan Steakhouse and Motel said that she has seen a substantial drop in her business and has had to layoff more than half of her staff.
O’Malia said, “This is the place that so much of the community comes to on a daily basis for coffee, for food, for talking with each other.”
Because of the new mandates, all they have to offer is food to go and no place for anyone to sit and visit.
The motel is open, but O’Malia said that they have to be much more careful when allowing people to register because of the 14-day quarantine required when someone enters Alaska.
“The social part of this is what is hitting everyone the hardest,” O’Malia said. When this situation with the COVID-19 is over, she expects that there will be a flood of people coming out to the local restaurants and hopefully business will get back to normal quickly.
O’Malia offered this thought to the community, “Please remember to patronize the businesses that are still open so that they can stay open and please have a meal or two weekly from the local restaurants.”