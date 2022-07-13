Josie and Millie Robinson

Birth Announcement
John and Kasey Robinson are proud to announce the arrival of their twin girls born June 7, 2022, in Fairbanks, Alaska. Josie Reese Robinson was born at 5lbs 12ozs and was 18 1/4 inches long. Millie Jade Robinson was born at 5lbs 7ozs and was 18 3/4 inches long. Josie and Millie were eagerly awaited by their older sister Shelby and brother Wyatt. Grandparents are Randy and Becky Peterson and Ron and Marlene Robinson all of Delta Junction. Great grandparents are Bob and Brenda Peterson of Delta Junction and Ronald Hover of Harviell, Missouri.