On January 1, 2023, Betty Lou Hilliker went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 90.
Betty is survived by her husband Robert; children Diana, Pam, and Brian; stepchildren Robert, Eileen, and Janet; many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Betty truly left a legacy and heritage of faith.
Betty was born September 19, 1932, to Roland and Florence Northey in Gaylord, Michigan.
Bob and Betty were married April 14, 1973, and would have been married 50 years this coming April. They moved to Dry Creek, Alaska, to a homestead in May of 1974.
She was known for her artistic side and her work ethic. She enjoyed every day and was such a blessing to everyone around her, always encouraging anyone she came into contact with. She was a treasured member of her family and community and will be very much missed by all.
Online condolences can be made at blanchardfamily funeralhome.com.
Burial will be in Delta Junction in the spring.