Caitlan was born in Fairbanks 30 years ago. She attended school in the Delta Greely School District. She had many interest: reading, astrology, fishing, loved kids and babies. Worked hard would give you the shirt off her back if you needed. She loved her family. Caitlan moved to Anchorage for health reasons.
Caitlan was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Wanda Perrigo, and her brother Robert Brooker.
Caitlan is leaving behind parents Dave and Letha Neuburger of Delta Junction; sisters Krystal Donnelly of Anchorage, Sierra Kahula, Chyanne Thomason; brothers Joel Booth of North Pole, Neo Neuburger of Moose Creek, Pete Kahula III of Anchorage, Travis Sadler; niece Isabella Donnelly of Delta Junction; uncle and aunt Jamison and Erin; cousins Alice, Lucy, and Trent Neuburger of Fairbanks; biological parents mother Johanna Kahula, father Rex Hietman of Fairbanks; and Grandmother Joanne Hietman.
She leaves many friends and people who love her and will forever remember her and the good times. There is a large hole in our hearts that will remain. Caty had many spiritual beliefs, loved sky and stars, look up and you will see a bright new star. Caty finally found her peace.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.