Constance Mae Klein Morley (Connie) passed peacefully from this life to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her loving daughters and sister, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home in Delta Junction.
Connie was born on April 12, 1935, in Chicago, IL, and grew up in Des Plaines, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Sarah Klein, her husband, Robert, her brother, William and her sons, Keith and Glenn. She is survived by her sister, Mary Lee; her children, Sarah (Lars), Mary (George), Julie (Randall), Chris (Shannon), Deborah (Mike), and Matthew and her grandchildren, Branden, Brittani, Breanne, Lindsay, Alexa, Olivia, Owen, Johnny, Trevor, Madison, Shyra, Brookelynne, Mila, and Bo and great grandchildren Preston, Uriah, Avelyn, Janelle, Oliver, and Alice and one due in June.
Through the years, Connie spoke of many happy memories growing up in Illinois, spending summers on her grandparents’ farm in Iowa and holidays with her cousin, Myrna. In high school she joined the water ballet doing synchronized swimming and was an accomplished high diver.
After high school, Connie went to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln for two years, where she joined the Pi Beta Phi fraternity. She became a stewardess and worked for TWA, based in Newark, NJ, where she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob). They married on September 21, 1957 and lived in New Jersey, where they had their first baby, Keith, in 1958. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Atlanta, GA, and while living there, had six more children. They packed up the family and moved to Alaska in 1973 in a converted blue school bus. Her 8th child was born in Alaska. The family lived in the Kenny Lake area until moving to Delta Junction in 1983.
As an adult, she didn’t miss a chance to show off her graceful diving skills. She was outgoing, brave, and adventurous and had a beautiful smile. She loved gardening, most especially growing her lovely flowers. She was a devout Christian with a pure love and faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She belonged to Living Word Ministry Church at Delta Junction and leaves behind many friends and loved ones.
A memorial service and celebration of Connie’s life will be held at First Baptist Church in Delta Junction on May 24, 2023, at 6 p.m. with refreshments afterwards.