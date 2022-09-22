Deborah JoAnne Smith died at the age of 68 in Juneau on May 5, 2022. Debbie was born in Fairbanks on May 21, 1953, to Arthur and Elizabeth Smith, the second of five children.
Debbie grew up in Delta and her love for animals inspired her to pursue a career in veterinarian medicine. She suspended her education to work the pipeline and was instrumental in the acquisition of Mom’s homestead on the Tanana River. She cared for grandparents Ora and Edith Smith before they passed away in the early 1980s.
Debbie moved to Juneau in 1988 to a career as a payroll clerk/project auditor with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. In 1991, Debbie was awarded employee of the year for her procedure that identified timesheet errors that amounted to $800,000 and eliminated errors by 90 percent. Employees with the State privately recognized her for crediting them with pay that was missed. The supervisors on roads and bridges loved her too and it showed with numerous performance awards she received over the years. Debbie was really good at finding lost money from both Federal and State accounts targeted for specific projects. Juneau was where Debbie established her home, long-time friends, and career. Debbie was thorough, detailed, smart, funny, entertaining, and most definitely excellent with numbers.
We rarely saw Debbie with the exception of a wedding or the arrival of a new niece or nephew. Because of this, Mom would ask if anyone had heard from her. She always answered when we called, and she’d have us laughing. Debbie understood people and had this special ability to make people laugh. We all needed our Debbie fix as did those at the bingo hall where she called numbers. She showed her generous heart when she came with prizes and gifts on holidays.
One characteristic of Debbie that must be acknowledged was her compassion for people. Debbie worked a second job (part-time) at Bartlett Regional Hospital as a ward clerk for over ten years. Debbie shared with us several occasions when she had personal interactions with patients. Two that stand out: when she engaged patients in the mental facility with puzzles and when Debbie stayed with an elderly lady until she passed away. Evidence of Debbie’s big heart showed in her thoughtfulness, kindness, and her ability to comfort.
Debbie will be remembered for her candid and logical approach to everything. She was not shy about calling out co-workers, bosses, friends, family, or anyone when she knew they were wrong on whatever the subject matter. We so miss you dear sister. May you rest in peace.
Preceding in death are parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Smith. Surviving siblings: Pamela Bickford, Bill Smith, Rose Edgren, and Patricia White. Nieces and nephews: Coleen Fett, Frederick Bickford, Jacob White, Adriane Weatherby, Jessica Washington, Kathleen Lindsey, Cody White, Justin Smith, Amanda Bickford, Jared Smith, Arthur Edgren, and nineteen great nieces and nephews.