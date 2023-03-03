On Monday February 13, 2023, D.J. (Donald James) Swearingen Jr., beloved son of God, husband, father, and grandpa passed away at the age of 65.
D.J. was born on September 6, 1957, in the territory of Hawaii to Donald and Doloris. He married Jennipher Harris in 1988 and together they raised three children Nikki, Ty, and Miranda. He loved Jesus and his family with all his strength. He was a soft-spoken man with a huge heart. He was funny, kind, generous, and would give a helping hand whenever needed. He always looked to the Word of God for the answer to life’s problems.
D.J. is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. He is survived by his wife Jennipher, three children, five grandchildren, siblings, and extended family.
Celebration of life will be held at the Delta Junction Community Center April 8 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Coffee, tea, and cookies will be available. All that knew him are welcome to come.