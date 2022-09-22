Greg Gerhart was born October 7, 1946, to Harold J. and Helen L. (Ketchum) Gerhart in Corning, New York and attended school in the Corning-Painted Post School district. He passed away July 27, 2022, at Bassett Army Community Hospital, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, after a five-day stay which afforded him comfort care.
He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School his first four years and then Carder Elementary for the remainder of elementary school. His junior high years were spent at Corning Free Academy and then Corning-Painted Post West High School before leaving school to join the Army in 1965. Although he was an only son, he enlisted and after basic training, advanced infantry training and paratrooper training, he voluntarily went to Vietnam.
His year in Vietnam was spent in the 1/327 Infantry Brigade of the 101st Airborne the Division. He was very proud of his service and of the 101st Airborne and felt a special kinship to anyone who served in an airborne unit. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Parachute Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, and an Army Commendation Medal with a V (for Valor) for protecting his squad and holding off the enemy for 24 hours until it was safe to extract them.
After returning from Vietnam, he married Margaret (Kittner) on July 5, 1967, to begin a marriage that would last fifty-five years until his recent death.
He completed his first enlistment in March of 1969 and left the Army to “go back home,” the dream of all servicemen. He spent a year working at the Watkins Glen Salt Company, due to a lack of jobs in at that area at that time and the fact that being an infantryman has no civilian application. He re-enlisted on May 1, 1970. He did not reenlist in the Airborne, since he had two sons by this time, he realized he need a civilian applicable training and he did not want to go back to Vietnam. Fate thought better of that idea and after completing generator school at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, he was deployed to Vietnam again in September of 1970. He was sent to a PSYOPS unit to run a printing press for propaganda and spent a year there listening to mortars being fired on their location.
After returning from Vietnam, he was sent to Key West, Florida, to run a generator on a Naval Air Station . After serving at many duty stations in the southern states, with their heat and humidity, his multiple requests for transfer to Alaska finally happened and the family, which included only Michael and Martin at this time, moved to Fort Greely, Alaska. He was discharged from the Army and moved to Fairbanks to work at Eielson Air Force Base power plant for a year before a job opened up at the Fort Greely power plant. The family moved back to Delta and have remained here ever since.
The boys, Michael and Martin were joined by a little sister in 1981. A shock to the whole family at the time, but one they accepted. Greg continued to work at the Fort Greely power plant until July 1997 when he had his second heart attack and was medically retired from Civil Service. The heart attacks led to further scrutiny of his medical condition, and it was determined that he had been exposed to Agent Orange in his first tour of duty in Vietnam. This poisoning led him through many illnesses as the chemicals in the defoliant worked to destroy his organs. He succumbed to multiple organ failures.
Greg is survived by his wife, Margaret, sons Michael (Alice) Gerhart, Martin (Portia) Gerhart, Theresa (Paul) Schwab. Grandchildren Dana (Brad) Lint, Gloria Gerhart and Justin Gerhart, Joaquin and Cortez Gerhart, Paulie, Ivy and Maxen Schwab, great grandsons Brady, Blake, Brantley and Bodie Lint. He is also survived by his four sisters, Gail Marsh, Bonnie (David) Bayne, Cindy (Stan) Koziatek, and Joy Hotaling, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Disabled American Veterans or Wounded Warrior Project, two of Greg’s favorite charities.
There will be a service at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Delta Junction, Alaska, on September 24 at 11 am. Everyone is welcome to come say a “See you later” to Greg. He will be laid to rest at a later date.