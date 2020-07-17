Helen Dorothy Nielsen Orcutt
1930-2020
Helen Dorothy Nielsen Orcutt, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on July 9, 2020, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home in Delta Junction.
Helen was born in Cardston, Alberta to Dorothy (Stewart) and Russel Nielsen on August 25, 1930. She married Stan Orcutt on September 13, 1952 in Great Falls, Montana and moved to Fairbanks, Alaska in 1953 when Stan was assigned to duty at LADD Airforce Base. Together they had three children: Niel, Sherry, and Brad. In 1959 Helen completed her bachelor’s degrees in math and French along with a teaching certificate at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks. The family moved to Delta Junction in 1961. Helen taught math and French at Delta High School for 30 years, where she had the reputation of being a strict but caring teacher. Helen and Stan owned and operated Stanford’s Apartments and Orcutt Electric in Delta Junction for many years. Helen married John Orcutt after Stan’s passing in 1990 which greatly expanded her family.
Helen was the official Orcutt Family Grammar Police and took her role very seriously. She was an educator and was able to share her skills with her children and grandchildren far beyond her retirement from the school system. She also enjoyed reading, loving her cats, Kitty and Katie, baking cookies with her grandchildren and spending time with her family. Many of life’s greatest lessons were learned with Grandma by our sides.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Kerr and Russel Nielsen, her husbands Stan Orcutt and John Orcutt and granddaughter, Kirsten Orcutt Johnson. She is survived by her children, Neil Orcutt, Sherry (Bill) Smith, and Brad (Joelene) Orcutt; her grandchildren, Diane Orcutt (Bryce Ward), Daniel (Lauren) Orcutt, Sharon Orcutt (Kory Hubbel), Richard Orcutt, Savannah Orcutt, Todd Orcutt, Stacie Orcutt, Misty (Richard) Tillema, Jeremy (Laura) Orcutt, Jennifer Orcutt, Kelli Orcutt, Justin Smith (Jen Curl) and Jared (Jaden) Smith and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Helen will be sincerely missed by each of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren that were fortunate enough to have her touch their lives. Her family will carry the many memories shared with Grandma, a true pillar of strength.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in Helen’s name. She would have wanted it that way.
Funeral Arrangements: Funeral services will be held July 18, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2378 Deborah Street in Delta Junction, AK. Please take measures to protect yourselves at the service as you feel appropriate during this pandemic. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.