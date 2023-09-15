“Good Lookin’ Joe” Joseph Eugene Peters, age 84, of Howard, officially met Jesus face to face after engaging in one of his favorite past-times; “snoring as loud as a chainsaw or a bear coming out of hibernation” during a midmorning nap on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Mount Vernon Health and Rehabilitation.
It’s easy to imagine God and Jesus chuckling along with all the angels the day that Good Lookin’ Joe was born, because they knew they broke the mold when they unleashed this very joyful and ornery man on the world. Joe was born April 24,1939 in Malinta, Ohio, to the late Clarence Eugene and Hildegarde Anna (Haas) Peters.
Good Lookin’ Joe was a 1957 graduate of Fredericktown High School, where he and his friends were always up to no good and getting into trouble for things like outhouse tipping. He was very well known for always having a smile on his face and joy and optimism in his heart. After high school, he was drafted into the US Army, where he and his special redhead, Grace, became pen-pals at the urging of one of his sisters. Good Lookin’ Joe and Amazen Grace were married on May 23, 1964. Joe believed a stranger was just someone he had not yet met and would talk to anyone, anywhere, at any time, for a very long time. Joe loved his family deeply, served them and countless friends selflessly, and always had a prank to pull or a bad-dad joke to share with anyone who would listen. He would also break out into a Ray Stevens or Elvis Presley song and sing to you at any moment, should the urge hit. Joe loved the Lord deeply and desired to encourage anyone that needed hope. He served as a church elder, Bible teacher, and as a prophetic voice of encouragement to the hurting and searching.
Good Lookin’ Joe (who claimed he was better lookin’ than all of his nine sisters) lived a life full of adventure and then some. A few of his life resume highlights include: dairy farmer, U.S. Army military police, Fredericktown walking mailman, Alaskan missionary and 40 year Pioneer, owner and garbologist of Delta Sanitation, Inc (25 cents and all you can eat is what he always promised), creator and artist for cartoon strip “Klondike Pete,” Lion’s Club president, carpenter and housing contractor, diesel and large equipment mechanic and operator, hunter of caribou, elk, moose, bear, and catcher of Alaskan king salmon, heart encourager, and one of God’s very favorites.
Joseph proudly served his country as a member of the military police and is a United States Army veteran – as an MP, he as honored to escort little Ruby Bridges safely to school on her first day.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Grace (Swearingen) Peters; daughter and son-in-law Laura and Quinten Swartz of Mount Vernon; granddaughter Hosanna Swartz; and brother Bernard (Sandy) Peters; sisters Martha (John) Cisco-Stevenson, Judy (Mike) Arrington, and Mary (John) Sapp.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his siblings Walburga Nixon, Clarissa Krohn, Wolfram Peters, Carol Sharp, Winifred Toth, Connie Wagner, Joyce Belton, Carl Peters, and his son, Joseph “Joey” Eugene Peters Jr.
Good Lookin’ Joe’s funeral will be a graveside service at Forest Cemetery in Fredericktown, Ohio on Tuesday, Sept 12 at 10:30 a.m. Joe will be honored with a 21-gun salute by the Knox County Joint Veteran's Council, who will also be presenting a folded U.S. flag to his wife, Grace.
Joe’s family will be gathering in his honor for lunch at location to be revealed after the service.
Isaiah 40:31 “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” He will be deeply missed.
“The Joy of the Lord is My Strength.” Nehemiah 8:10
