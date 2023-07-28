Larry Dale Bond, age 77, unexpectedly passed away on July 18, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. He was born on November 6, 1945, in Emmett, Kansas. Larry spent 48 years of his life in the beautiful state of Alaska, where he built a fulfilling life with his family.
Larry grew up in Kansas with his many sisters and brothers. Following the oil rush north to Alaska, he planted his roots and raised his three children. Soon after, he met BJ, the love and light of his life in 1975. They united as one in 1986. Larry enjoyed all Alaska had to offer, whether it was fishing and hunting with the family, or teaching the grandchildren how to drive four wheelers. As his branches grew, his biggest joy in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Professionally, Larry was a skilled operating engineer and mechanic, working for Alyeska Pipeline for 26 years until his retirement in 2007.
Larry's memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife, BJ Bond of Delta Junction; his daughter, Jana (Jon) Smith, and son, Kayle Bond, both residing in Fairbanks; his daughter, Melanie (Chon) Phaniphon, from Stevenson Ranch, CA; and his grandchildren: Elizabeth, Madison, and Jacob (Justise) Smith of Fairbanks, and Tai, Kylie, and Addisyn Phaniphon of Stevenson Ranch, CA, and Isa and Makai Bond of Fairbanks.
He is also survived by his brothers, Wayne and David Bond of Anchorage; his sister, Judy Simonds of Pueblo, CO, and sister, Kathy Bond of Emmett, KS. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Bond, mother, Leila Bond, brother, Dan Bond, and sister Karen Messenger.
A funeral service to honor Larry's life will be held on July 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Delta Junction, officiated by Reverend Mark Pliska. Following the service, Larry will be laid to rest at Rest Haven Cemetery in Delta Junction. Friends and family are invited to pay their final respects and bid farewell to a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart Fur Animals shelter (907-978-3328) and Caring Hearts (907-803-7022), both based in Delta Junction.
Blanchard Family Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for the service.