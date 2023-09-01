Lawrence Edward Gilbertson was born on January 5, 1942, in Weald, Alberta, and passed peacefully surrounded by his children and grandchildren on August 15, 2023 in North Pole.
Lawrence was the fifth of nine children of Harold and Gladys Gilbertson, and spent his childhood in rural Alberta before the family moved to Delta Junction in 1955. Delta was his home for the remainder of his life. He loved the outdoors and especially being on the water, hunting and fishing throughout the state, and instilling a deep love of nature in his children.
He was drafted into the Vietnam War and served as a heavy equipment operator for two years, earning the Combat Infantryman Badge. Upon his return to Alaska, he started working for the local Chevron bulk plant operator, and he bought the company in partnership with David Glover in 1980. They owned and operated Delta Fuel and G&G Industries until they sold them in 1994, at which point Lawrence retired.
He stayed active in retirement, enjoying time at his cabins on the Goodpaster River and in the foothills of the Alaska Range. He became a pilot and purchased and flew up his beloved Super Cub from Oregon. He welcomed becoming a grandfather and loved to spend time hunting, fishing, and exploring with his grandkids.
Among the lessons he taught his kids: never be afraid to dance, never take both hands off your paddle until it’s in the bottom of the boat, never lose sight of the tail rotor, always bring bug spray, always tell the people you love that you love them.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six of his siblings. He is survived by his sisters Adeline Blum and Cassie Farrar, his daughter Rhonda Gilbertson, his son Lance Gilbertson, daughter-in-law Sara Gilbertson, and nine grandchildren: Marissa Smith, Tyler Berg, Jaliyn Gilbertson-Wyatt, Harley Nielsen, Blake Edelen, Brooke Edelen, Hunter Gilbertson, Billie Jo Edelen, and Bailee Edelen. His first great-grandchild, Jackson Smith, was born last year.
A memorial service will be held at the Delta Community Center on Sunday, September 3 at 2 p.m. All who knew and loved Lawrence are welcome to come.