Myrtle Hamrum, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home in Alaska.
Funeral service for Myrtle will be held on Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Red Lake Falls, Minn. with Reverend Alan Arneson officiating. Visitation will be held Friday evening starting at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Saron Lutheran Cemetery rural Erskine, Minn. with Reverend Alan Arneson officiating. Please feel free to bring a lawn chair and umbrella.
A Celebration of life will be held in Delta Junction at a later date.
Myrtle was born on March 7, 1924, in Erskine, Minn. She grew up in rural Erskine with her parents Osmund and Martha (Lee) Frette, her sister Hilda, and brothers Theodore and Omer. She graduated from Erskine Public School in 1942 and attended two years of schooling at Bemidji State College for teaching. She taught school for two years before she met and married Arthur Hamrum on June 29, 1946. After she was married, she moved to Brooks, Minn. with her husband and became a homemaker. Arthur passed away in November 1988 and Myrtle continued to reside in their Brooks, Minn. home for a total of 69 years.
During her time in Brooks, Myrtle loved entertaining people while they were waiting for Art to do their income taxes. She enjoyed visiting with clients, family, and friends. She spent time as a member of the Jolly Homemakers Club, Red Hat Society, Board of Aging, and Red Lake County Fair Board. She was a longtime member of Saron Free Lutheran Church in rural Erskine where she was a Sunday school teacher and a Sunday school superintendent. Myrtle was a talented cake maker, having made cakes for weddings, baptisms, and many other celebrations.
Myrtle enjoyed working in her yard perfecting her flower beds, feeding and watching her birds, and growing asparagus, rhubarb, and cranberries. Myrtle had a great memory and was known to provide specific details about events and people she knew. Myrtle was an avid traveler having been on trips to Norway, going on cruises, even at 95 years old, and enjoying summers spent fishing at the lake cabin in Canada. Myrtle made several trips to Alaska over the years to visit her daughter and family before moving to Delta Junction, to reside with her daughter in 2017. While in Alaska, Myrtle attended Faith Lutheran Church in Delta Junction and enjoyed going out for coffee daily with her daughter and friends. Myrtle would tell people that she had a talk with God and told him she would like to stay around with family and friends a while longer – she ended up having 96 years of spending time with those she loved.
Myrtle is survived by her children Sue Heller-Bailey and Lowell (Margaret) Hamrum, her brother Omer Frette, grandchildren Wade (Annie) Heller, Chad (Christine) Heller, Angela Heller, Alexander Hamrum, Jessie Hamrum, Tyrell (Natalie) Hamrum, great-grandchildren Jessie Heller, Ashely Heller, Mason Heller, and Elise Hamrum and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Osmund and Martha, husband Arthur, brother Theodore Frette, sister Hilda Kvaale, baby daughter and baby son, son-in-law Jim Bailey, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
