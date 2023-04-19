Norma Jean Ross, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend left this world peacefully in her sleep on April 6, 2023, at the Pioneer Home in Fairbanks.
She was born on September 30, 1934, in Eureka, Utah to Lavon and Ruth Ross.
Norma lived in her home state of Utah, where in 1951 met and fell in love with Neldon Gardner Jr. They married and had 4 children: Ruth, Karen, Kerry, and Ron. After many happy years together, they divorced and started down their own paths of life.
In 1980, Norma started a whole new adventure in her life and moved to Delta Junction. She quickly found employment and even spent time working on the North Slope. Norma eventually started working for Alaska Farmers Co-Op in Delta Junction, where she quickly made friends and became known as the feisty lady of the co-op. She could hold her own at the store with moving around 50-pound feed sacks continuously throughout the day on her shoulders. She would even carry out the feed for most of the guys, (She insisted.)
Norma loved her house and the solitude that it offered, where friends and family could hang out, play games, or just visit in comfort. She enjoyed being outside and working in her yard, where a rogue weed never could be found. She also loved to bake breads and cookies. She always had bags of cookies in her freezer, so that when her children or friends came to visit, she could send them home with their bag of cookies. She also loved making quilts for her family. She would spend days upon days tending to every detail of the quilt for whom it was being made. You could often see her on her daily trip to town for a hot white mocha from IGA and checking her mail.
It would be wrong to say that Norma lost her battle, because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Norma stayed strong. She was a fighter. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. There was no “quit” in Norma. Just because she is no longer here, it does not mean she lost her fight.
Norma is survived by her daughter Karen (David) Sutherland of Delta Junction; 2 sons, Kerry (Lara) Gardner of Delta Junction; Ron (Karen) Gardner of Yuma, Arizona; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Ruth Edwards and grandson Trent Edwards. Norma's parents, brothers, and sisters also preceded her in death.
Norma requested that there be no memorial, but a private graveside service for family members will be held later at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Delta Junction. Please, no flowers or money donations are necessary. We ask you to remember Norma with a 50-pound feed bag over her shoulder carrying it to a vehicle during her time with the Alaska Farmers Co-op.
Arrangements are with Blanchard Family Funeral Home.