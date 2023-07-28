Longtime Delta Junction resident Robert Edwin Webb passed away peacefully in his home early in the morning of July 20, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents Irene Myrtle Henry and Archie Edwin Webb, and his sister Nadine Alinson. He is survived by his sister Alice Mae Johnson; his sons Michael, Timothy, and Christopher; grandchildren Travis, Kristof, Dee Dee, Timothy, and Megan; and great grandchildren Eli, Cynthea, and Kinsley.
Bob was born on March 24, 1925, in San Diego, California and raised in Lakeside until he and his family moved to Alpine, California to raise their three sons. He discovered his love for music at a young age when given his first harmonica at the age of 10. He taught himself how to play without ever learning how to read music and continued his musical talents throughout years, entertaining sailors during The Pacific Tour, attending the Delta Sing Alongs, and in church.
When Bob was in high school he was drafted to World War II and served in the Navy on the Gunston Hall LSD 5 as a landing craft operator from 1943-1946. Offshore, Bob witnessed the raising of the American Flag on lwo Jima. He is listed on the Honor Roll of World War II Veterans at The Little Presbyterian Church in Lakeside.
After he was discharged, he graduated high school and then continued his education to obtain an associate degree in automotive mechanics. He returned to Lakeside to live and work on a ranch, where he spent most of his time riding his favorite horse Chico and fixing up a Model A that was given to him from the rancher. Some of the other jobs he had included being a mechanic, custodian, working in forestry, and then in the shipping department at Veneer Graphics, from which he retired in 1986. After retirement, Bob's dream was to follow his sons to their homestead in Alaska. Bob had a passion for four wheeling with his sons, hiking in the mountains, and floating down the Clearwater River in a canoe with his beloved sisters.
His sister Alice still remembers that when her brother was arriving, she knew who it was by his whistling. If you were to ask Bob what the secret to his longevity was, he would reply: "PMA – Positive Mental Attitude! I can, I will, I try!" Bob was very proud of his three sons and the lives they built for themselves. He cherished being surrounded and cared for by his family until God called him home.
Bob will be laid to rest next to his mother in California. A memorial service will be held at a later date.