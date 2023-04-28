Bob was a man’s man. A loving and devoted father of two incredible children, Holly with her husband Kurt and family in the Juneau area, and Andrew and wife Penny in North Pole, and their family in Delta Junction and Spokane, Washington.
Bob loved and cherished his wife, Sally, with honor for over 64 years. Sadly missing in this modern world, he worshipped the ground she walked on, as she did he, all those years together.
During times of war, with two tours in Vietnam, Bob served as a captain and a major. In times of peace, he bettered his communities and this world working numerous jobs/careers.
Bob was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved dogs, hunting, and family dogs alike. He often jokingly said, “I like most dogs, better than I like most people!”
The man was tireless. Always working a job or fiddling with projects. He was an accomplished welder and craftsman, always with a well-rounded arsenal of tools and toys.
Through need or pleasure, with wife and growing family by his side, he adventured, explored, and enjoyed the world around him. Bob loved canoes. Whether paddling a 16-foot canvas or cedar Old Town or powering up a 22-foot Chesapeake, he and his family meandered down winding rivers or carved paths across sparkling, teal-colored lakes.
Bob was a man’s man in every respect. He was honest as the day is long, hard working, and patriotic to the core.
He was dearly loved by family and friends. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all.
Born in Michigan in May of 1937, Bob started work at an early age with three paper routes. He had a work ethic as a young boy that carried him throughout his life. He took any type of job he could get.
After high school graduation, he was able to get a seaman's card and worked all summer into fall on a freighter to earn money to go to college. Bob worked many jobs. This was necessitated by three summers cut short due to summer mining courses in the field.
He earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in mining at Michigan College of Mining and Technology (Michigan Technological University). He was a Distinguished Military Student in college ROTC, and because the draft was calling upon graduation, chose to serve as an officer.
He served a three -year tour in Höchst, Germany, outside Frankfurt.
While in Germany, in the Combat Corp of Engineers, he went through both the Berlin and Cuban crisis. It was a scary time. He was then selected to go to advanced college with a further commitment to the military.
He went on to earn a Bachelor's of Science in civil engineering and also a Master's in civil engineering, at the University of Missouri at Rolla. Upon graduation he took the professional engineer's exam and earned his professional engineer license.
He began his first year tour in Viet Nam, then another year of military schooling.
To get ahead he was a tireless worker and knew if he was going to succeed, it was all up to him.
Indecision and procrastination were not part of his character. He had plans of action A, B, C to solve any problem, work or personal. After thoughtful consideration he made a decision, then took action. Right or wrong, he did something.
He always wanted to come to Alaska and was lucky enough to be assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Alaska area office on Fort Wainwright. He arrived with family in June 1967, and in August the flood hit. Before it hit Fairbanks, Bob was in Nenana, helping that village. Bob was responsible for assisting and coordinating the rescue efforts of the federal agencies sent there.
Returning to Fairbanks, Bob was the Corps' representative, responsible for the organization and employment of all state, federal, and local resources. He received a citation from the Regional Office of Emergency Planning for his efforts.
He was reassigned after two years to his second tour in Viet Nam. Upon finishing that second tour, he was assigned to Fort Greely as facilities-post engineer.
The family bought property in Big Delta and raised their children for 10 wonderful years. After 13 years active duty, he completed 20 plus years military service as a reserve officer.
Bob continued working at Fort Greely until the Trans Alaska Oil Pipeline began. He transferred to the Department of Interior for the construction of the pipeline. He was part of a two-man alternating team overseeing the building of the pipeline along that section up and down the highway.
When the oil pipeline was finished, he was selected to open an office in Fairbanks, looking to build the gas pipeline. That's when he moved back to Fairbanks.
After retiring from government civil service employment, he worked for Ocean Tech Engineering (Arctic Slope Regional). Did a lot of projects for schools, rural areas, and asbestos abatement. He was always traveling somewhere.
He is survived by his wife Sally; his sister, Margot Miller and husband Don; his son Andrew and wife Penny; daughter Holly and husband Kurt; and five grandchildren Zachariah and Tyler Stuart; Kyle, Amanda, and Kelsey Savikko; two great grandchildren Tristan and Wesley Stuart.
A funeral was not held. Those who wish to remember Bob in a special way may make gifts in his memory to hospice at https://fairbank shospitalfoundation.com/ways-to-give/.