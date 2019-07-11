Ross H. Williams II left us peacefully on July 5, 2019, to be gloriously reunited with his father, Ross Herbert Williams, his mother Rosella (Taylor), little brother John and countless other loved and cherished friends and family members.
Originating from Alliance, Ohio on August 12, 1938; Ross a.k.a. “Buddy” lived to work hard and protect his baby sister Paulette. Polly met and married Wayne Good Sr. turning Ross into “Uncle Buddy” to his niece Shelly (Rogers) and Wayne Jr.
A seasoned equipment operator and mechanic on the notorious Trans Alaskan Pipeline in 1979, Ross met and married Sandra Diviney and became a father to William “Shorty” and Nickole (Porter). After a brief stay in Grand Junction, Colorado he moved his family back to Delta Junction, Alaska in 1981 opening “Triple C Service” an auto repair shop “Triple C Service”. Work soon had Ross travelling all over Alaska from job to job, so he started his own trucking company and settled in Fairbanks. Ross chose to retire his ol’ lunchbox and thermos at the age of 75 and migrate south for the winters to be with his Sister Polly & family in Washington.
Once fulltime Grandpa and back in Alaska, he was able to spoil his amazing grandchildren; his ”best bud” Tylor Michael , Megyn Ashley and his Porter girls Kirstin, Payton and Kailey. “Pops” enjoyed his time playing poker with Warren, Pat and Sheilah, tinkering on his old cars and most recently meeting his first great grandchild, Lakelynn Rae, daughter to grandson Tylor and Lindsey Williams of Yelm, WA.
Ross, Buddy, Pineapple, Pops, Grandpa...Dad
Whatever you’ve known him as, he will forever be missed.
He never met a stranger, had a personality that lit up a room and a smile you can never un see. What a long, beautiful life with so many adoring friends he called family. A huge hole may be left in our hearts, but we will keep his memory strong and may he rest in peace.
We’ll take it from here Pops
A celebration of life service will be held Sunday July 14 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Chimes, 415 Illinois Street, Fairbanks.
A continuation of life celebration and social will take place at Pike’s Landing, immediately following the service.
And you can bet there will be plenty of bacon and coffee!