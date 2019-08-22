Steven J Taylor was born on December 17, 1940, to Lewis and Ruth Taylor in Rexburg, Idaho. He died on Aug. 3, 2019, at the Denali Center in Fairbanks. He had three siblings: sisters Jean McGarry (Theron), and Collean Hutchison (Lyle), who was 12 years younger; and a little brother Lester (Amy) who was 14 years younger. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Collean. He was blessed with three children; Carl (Julie), Cindy Goddard (Nick), and Cary (Lesia). He has 14 great-grandchildren.
He loved the outdoors and was raised on a sheep and beef cattle ranch in Idaho. In 1974, Steve and his wife Marsha moved to Glenns Ferry, Idaho where they built a dairy farm from the ground up. In 1984, they moved to Delta Junction, Alaska where he said that he felt like he had come home. He worked several jobs, but his favorite job was working with Scott and Mike Schultz on their grain farm for 16 years.
Steve loved hunting, fishing, and camping whether it was in Idaho or Alaska, but especially here in Alaska. He also loved to do woodworking and many people have been blessed with some of his projects. He was also very skilled at many things and very rarely had to hire anyone to do any of the work around the farm or home. He could fix or build just about anything. He was even trained as an EMT.
For the past several years, Steve suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and Marsha continued to care for him until he was placed in a nursing home two and a half years ago due to the continued decline in his health. This unrelenting disease continued to ravage his body and he became weaker and less responsive and mostly nonverbal. However, a couple of weeks before his death when Marsha was visiting, she told him that she loved him very much, he responded and said, “I love you too.” The sweet tender mercies of a loving Heavenly Father letting her know that their love is eternal.
Steve was a very dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He always provided for his family. Growing up they always had what they needed, but mostly they were blessed with a home which was rich in love.