Willis Leroy Donnally was born July 15, 1936 in Everett, WA, he went to be home with the Lord on July 3, 2019, just 12 days before his 83rd birthday.
Dad served his country, he joined the Navy in 1956, served two terms, and had an honorable discharge after nine years of service. He moved to Sitka in 1967 with his Wife Claudia and four Children, Jody, Katy, Pat and Erin. While in Sitka, he ran his own commercial fishing boat, and together with his wife a fish processing plant, Claudia’s Fisheries.
In 2005, he moved to Delta Junction into a beautiful log cabin, built by himself, family, and friends, he resided there until he went home to be with the Lord.
Those who knew our Dad/Grandpa/Uncle, knew that he was a one of a kind special character. He not only enjoyed fishing immensely, but more so, the telling of a few pretty big fish stories along the way. He loved to go moose hunting and fishing with his favorite partner, his son, Pat.
He enjoyed conversation and meeting new people and offered a warm welcome to those that he met. He celebrated his most favorite holiday, St. Patrick’s Day with family, having a corned beef & cabbage dinner enjoyed by all. At Christmas time he always took pride in his tradition of reading to his family, “The Legend of the Candy Cane.”
Dad was a loving man who will be very much missed. He is proceeded by his father, Harvey Andrew Donnally, mother, Earna Cheldelin and step father, George Cheldelin. He is survived by his children: daughter Jody Grall and husband Doug of Edmonds, Wash., daughter Katy Rouse and husband John of Sitka, son, Pat Donnally and wife Dee of Delta Junction, daughter Erin Hansen and husband John of Sitka. His grandchildren, Dale Lindstrom and wife Paula, Jenny Metlicka and husband Scott, Jr. Lindstrom, Kori Lindstrom, Haley LaDuke and husband Jake and Lee Burkhart. His great-grandchildren, Shaylene, Kali, Bubba and Emily Metlicka. Reyana, Kiyara, Robert, Sydney, Ashton Lindstrom. Landon and Sawyer LaDuke, and his numerous nieces and nephews of Washington, whom he loved all his family dearly.
A celebration of life and a fishing adventure will take place with family next July in Delta Junction.