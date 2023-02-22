The 51st annual Delta Farm Forum will take place Saturday, March 4 at Delta Junior High. The forum is a community event combined with an update on local agricultural information. The forum begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.
Producers, researchers and representatives from businesses and agricultural agencies will give presentations. Topics include pest management, the Alaska Grain Reserve, Golden Valley Electric Association’s Delta Farm 3-Phase Power Project, grazing, soil health, and herbicide trials.
A potluck lunch is scheduled at noon. The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service and the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District co-sponsor the forum.
For more information, contact the district at 907-895-6279 or Phil Kaspari at the Delta Junction Cooperative Extension Service office at 907-895-4215 or pnkaspari@alaska.edu.