Proper planning and preparation; understanding weather conditions, terrain, and group dynamics; comforting wilderness challenges; wildlife and environmental respect; search and rescue victim protocol and other topics will be covered in a free seminar conducted by professional riders from AlaskaSafeRiders.com at Delta Power Sports on Wednesday, December 14, 6:30-8 p.m.
Backcounty Safety Skills Seminar – Wednesday, December 14
