The Delta Farm Bureau will meet on Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m. in the banquet room of the Alaskan Steakhouse. The meeting will also includ a beekeeping panel and information session with local beekeepers. The event is free and open to the public.
Bee Keeping Information Session, Delta Farm Bureau Meeting – Tuesday, March 3
