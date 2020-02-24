A Fun Outdoor Recreation Family Event at Quartz Lake 12-3 p.m. on March 7. Ice Fishing, X-Country Ski trails, Snowshoeing, Ice Bowling, Beach Volleyball, Skijor and Dog Sled Demos, Corn Hole, Food, Campfire, Win a Fur Trapper Hat!
Ice Fishing Holes and Poles provided – 2020 Fishing License required; XC Ski & Snowshoeing lots of snow (bring your own equipment); Hot Dogs & S’mores (with donation); Beach Volleyball; Ice Bowling; Corn Hole; Dogsled Demo at 1 p.m.; Skijor Demo at 2 p.m.
Every new or renewing member with Delta Junction Trails Association will receive a chance to win a gorgeous fur hat, which was generously donated by Rachelle Rogers, Delta Fur Company. Drawing at 3 p.m.