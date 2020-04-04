The UAF Cooperation Extension Service is offering certified pesticide application training by video conference April 14-16. The training is $75 and includes all necessary materials. Registration is available at http://bit.ly/pestinvasive. Questions can be addressed to Phil Kaspari at pnkaspari@alaska.edu or Katie Rubin at cerubin@alaska.edu. Due to restrictions with the COVID-19 mandates, testing will be conducted at a later time.
Certified Pesticide Applicator Training – Tuesday-Thursday, April 14-16
