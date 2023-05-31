The annual Delta Junction Community Clean-up Day will be held on Saturday, June 3. Yellow bags for trash pickup are available at City Hall. Dumpsters will be available at the Visitors Center for disposal of trash picked up and placed in the yellow bags.
The city landfill will also offer a 50% discount on trash hauled to the landfill on June 3. The discount has a minimum fee of $5 for covered loads and $10 for uncovered loads regardless of the amount of trash hauled to the landfill and the discount does not apply to refrigerant fees.