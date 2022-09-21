The City of Delta Junction will host a community forum to seek input and public opinion regarding the way ahead for Emergency Medical Services for the Delta Junction and surrounding area. Currently, both the City of Delta Junction and the Rural Delta Community are supported with a full time professional ambulance service which operates at the Advanced Life Support level. It is funded largely by the City of Delta Junction through grants. As the likelihood of further grants continues to wane, the community is faced with the challenge of deciding what the next chapter of Emergency Medical Services will consist of.
The City of Delta Junction poses two questions for the entire Delta Junction community. 1. What level of Emergency Medical Service (ambulance response) does the community want / expect? 2. How does the community intend to pay for said service?
Please provide constructive feedback, ideas and input at the public forum at City Hall, 28 September at 6:00pm or send written comment to city@deltajunction.us by noon, 28 September