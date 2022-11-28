Join the Delta Running Club and Big Delta Brewing Company for the Second Annual Dashing thru the Snow 5K Fundraiser for the Shop with a First Responder program. Come out and brave the winter weather on the 5k loop through town or just support the runners.
The 5k begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10 at Big Delta Brewing Company. Stay after and enjoy some warm beverages and support the Shop with a First Responder program.
There is a $25 individual or $50 family entry fee for the event. The best dressed runner and family will receive a Big Delta Brewing Company gift card.