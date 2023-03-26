Stuffed animal sleepover flyer

The Delta Community Library will hold its annual Stuffed Animal Sleepover on Friday, March 31. Drop off one of your favorite stuffed animals and a blanket at the library by 5:30 p.m. The fun will last all night long and you can pick up your stuffed animal on Saturday, April 1 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The library will have pictures of all the fun the stuffed animals had at the event.