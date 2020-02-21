The 48th annual Delta Form Forum will be held on Feb. 29, 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. in the small gym at Delta High School.
There will be presentations on extending the grazing season, an update on Alaska Interior Meats, grazing and soil health, the annual Cooperator of the Year award, vendor booths, and much more.
Entry is free. Door prizes will be awarded.
A potluck lunch is scheduled at noon.
|Last Name Beginning With
|Bring
|A-F
|Desserts
|G-L
|Pasta or Rice
|M-R
|Salads
|S-Z
|Vegetable or Fruit
The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District and the Partners for Progress in Delta Inc. co-sponsor the forum. For more information, contact Delta Extension at (907) 895-4215 or pnkaspari@alaska.edu, or the conservation district at (907) 895-6279.