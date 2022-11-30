Delta Junction/Fort Greely Community Choir Concert will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 6 p.m. at Delta High School. Come join our tradition of fun music! Celebrate with us the advancement of community and music in concert, together. Contact Chaplain Crow at 907-873-9827 or sean.m.crow.mil@army.mil with questions.
