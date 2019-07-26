The opening ceremony for the Deltana Fair is coming up at 10 a.m. with the flag raising by Scout Troop 56 and opening remarks by Fort Greely Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Joel Johnson.
It should be a great day for the fair. After a night of light rain, the dust has settled and the temperatures have moderated, and the sun is coming in from the east and the rain is ending. Exhibit halls and vendors open immediately following the opening ceremony, livestock judging begins at 10:30, and the midway opens at 11 a.m.
Live music begins on the gate stage at 12:30 and continues throughout the day. Pageant events take place beginning at 1 p.m. with the final contest at 4 p.m. in the Loretta building. Live music begins on the large stage at 1 p.m.
Don’t forget the cutest baby contest at 3 p.m. in the Loretta building.
Highlights for the evening include the Dummying roping in the large arena at 7 p.m., and the Pipeline Run at 8 p.m., with registration beginning at 7 p.m.
To close out the evening, the ever-popular Ukulele Russ will perform at 9 p.m. in the beer tent.
The midway and vendors close at 10 p.m.
Just a reminder, the parade will be one hour earlier this year, beginning at 9 a.m. Line-up begins at 8 a.m. and participants need to be in place no later than 8:30 a.m