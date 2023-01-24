The Delta Huskies Hockey team will play against Delta alumni at the Liewer-Olmstead Ice Arena on Thursday, January 26. In addition to the game against alumni, there will be a spaghetti dinner and senior salute. Events start at 7 p.m.
