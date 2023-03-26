Everyone is welcome to come see what our wintertime Deltana Fairgrounds have to offer. Take advantage of the last of the spring skiing. The groomed trails looping around the entire Fairgrounds will be open for exploring. Become a member or renew membership to support local trails. Free ski lessons available for members. No dogs on the Fairgrounds. Skijor demo will be along the pipeline after the ski race. Park at Delta Elementary and follow flags to Fairgrounds
Become a member or renew your membership.
• Take a 30-minute lesson: beginners at 5, intermediate at 5:30, and advanced at 6:30.
• Participate in a short fun ski race at 6 pm with prizes for first place, best dressed, red lantern, and maybe more.
• Then explore the Fairgrounds on your own or head out to the pipeline area for a skijor demo.
• Loaner gear for those interested in trying out skijoring with their own dog.
• March 31 is also the last day of the DJTA Winter Trails Challenge and could count for the 7th option “choose your own trail.”