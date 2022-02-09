Enjoy the glow of winter along the Liewer Community Trail for DJTA's annual Walk of Lights
Saturday, February 12 starting at 6 pm. Let your own lights shine or follow the candle-lighted trail through the woods. Social pets on leash are welcome. Make sure you have a headlamp or flashlight and are dressed in lights for fun!
Help by making some ice candles. Deliver to the Liewer Trail Kiosk by noon Feb 12. Directions for ice candles are on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DeltaJunctionTrails/.
See you for some wintertime fun! Come out & enjoy!