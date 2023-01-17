Join the Delta Junction Trails Association for the annual Walk of Lights on Saturday, February 11 at the Liewer Community Trail. Meet in the parking lot near the ball field behind Delta Secondary Schools at 6 p.m. for the event. Enjoy the glow of winter along the Liewer Community Trail and show off your creative side. Decorate yourself with lights, then follow the candle-lighted trail through the woods. Social pets on leash are welcome. Make sure you have a headlamp or flashlight as backup.
Help by making some ice candles – The cold is here, make some ice candles, deliver to the Liewer Trail Kiosk by noon Feb 11. Directions for ice candles are on Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/DeltaJunctionTrails/. See you for some wintertime fun! Come out & enjoy!