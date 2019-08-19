English as a Second Language (ESL) classes will be offered in Delta Junction and Fort Greely during September beginning the week of Sept. 2. Registration will take place in Delta Junction on Friday, Aug. 30 10 a.m. to noon at the Alaskan Steakhouse, and at the Fort Greely Education Center 12:30 - 3 p.m.
Classes will be held in both Delta Junction and Fort Greely.
The schedule for Delta Junction classes will be Monday and Wednesday 11 a.m. to p.m. Sept. 4 through Oct. 23.
Fort Greely classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 3 through Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Education Center.
For more information call the Literacy Council of Alaska at (907) 456-6212 or go to their website at www.literacycouncilofalaska.org.