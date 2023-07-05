Deltana Fair Logo 2023

Come to the Deltana Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 8, anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and help with preparing the fairgrounds for the upcoming Deltana Fair. Bring a pair of gloves and some motivation to help with preparation for the fair. If you have a lawnmower, trimmer, or other lawn tools, please feel free to bring them.