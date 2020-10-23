The Delta Elementary Pup Parent group is planning to host a community-wide Harvest Festival October 31. This has been a very popular event over the years, and we have been brainstorming ways to make it adaptable to our current reality. The plan is to have a community wide event where businesses open their doors to trick or treaters and host a few other activities. The “course” will culminate at the DES parking lot where, beginning at 4 p.m., “Trunk or Treat” vehicles will be set up, the fire department will host a bonfire for s'mores, the Lion’s Club will host a takeout dinner, and outdoor games for the kids to play will be set up. If anyone in the community would like to participate by setting up a “trunk”, hosting a game, or some other activity, please text Laura at (907) 505-0475 or call the elementary school office at (907) 895-4696.
Most Popular
Articles
- Delta reaches all-time high for positive coronavirus tests
- Richardson Highway near Glennallen closed, suspect shoots at trooper
- Richardson Highway reopens
- Richardson Highway Closed at MP 150
- Two new local positive coronavirus tests
- Fall Festival – Saturday, Oct. 31
- State opens new data portals
- Brown retires from council
- Three new positive coronavirus test results in Delta Junction
- Message from a lonely Alaska island
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.