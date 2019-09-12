The Delta Chapter of the Alaska Farm Burea will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Clearwater Lodge. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Please feel free to join us for supper at 6:30 if you'd like. We will have the dining area to ourselves and I've asked that the tables be put more in a square (versus one long table) so that we can listen/communicate easier.
Robin Kinney, senior director of member engagement with the American Farm Bureau Federation will be in Delta to speak with members. This will be a great opportunity for all of us to get together to hear from her and exchange ideas!