The next Farm Bureau meeting will be Tuesday, October 1 at the Clearwater Lodge. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Please feel free to join us for supper at 6:30 if you'd like. We will have the dining area to ourselves again. It worked better last time, but I've also asked them to close the door going into the bar to cut down on the noise at that end of the room. President Matt Bates is also going to sit in the middle (versus the end) of the table in hopes that everyone will be able to hear him clearly.
The kids from the Bucket Calf Program will be at the meeting to tell us how their projects went this past summer. We will also have a recap of the farm tours. Our chapter sponsored both events and *spoiler alert*... both were very successful.
Officer elections are in November!! We will be taking nominations at next week's meeting so we can have the ballots prepared for the November 5th meeting. Our chapter has four officer positions: President, Vice President, Treasurer, and Secretary. They are two year terms. If you would like to be nominated but can't make the October 1st meeting just let me know. You must be a current member (membership dues paid) in order to run for a seat or vote in the elections. If you have a household membership, only one person in that household can run/vote. If husband and wife each have a membership then both can run for a seat and both can vote. If you are unsure if you are caught up with your membership dues (or how many memberships your household currently has) feel free to contact me.
Please visit the Alaska Farm Bureau website https://www.alaskafb.org/ You can renew your membership online by clicking on the green Join/Renew tab. Under the Who We Are tab you can click on Membership Benefits to view all of the benefits available to Farm Bureau members. Also, under the News tab you can click on Newsletters to view all of the information sent out by Executive Director Amy Seitz. In the September newsletter you can find information about the Alaska Farm Bureau Annual Meeting that will be held November 15th/16th at Chena Hot Springs!