Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department will hold an open house on Tuesday, February 28 at 6 p.m. at the Clearwater Road Fire Station for youth aged 14-20 to learn about the new Fire and EMS Explorer Post. Youth and parents are invited to attend. Food and refreshments will be provided.
Fire and EMS Explorer Post Open House – Tuesday, February 28
