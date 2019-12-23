First Baptist Church Christmas Eve Service -- Tuesday, Dec. 24 Dec 23, 2019 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save First Baptist Church Christmas Eve Service, 5:30 p.m. First Baptist Church on the Richardson Highway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFarrar Road home damaged in fireShop with a First Responder helps make a merry Christmas for local familesCouncil debates funding aerial mappingFort Greely housing scores among the best on surveyCatholic Social Services requests city support for refugee placement: City to take up issue againTrans Alaska Pipeline System moves its 18 billionth barrel of oilDelta Elementary School’s annual Flashlight Walk gets support from Fort GreelyRichardson Highway shut down at Rainbow Mountain due to avalancheSocial media post packs council chambers Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Most Recent Classified Ads The Dog Hotel & Doggy Detailing Office Space for Rent Rooms Available Local Emergency Planning Committee Septic Pumping • Thawing Stocks Market Data by TradingView