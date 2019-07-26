The Deltana Fair kicked off Friday morning with a light rain that continued on and off throughout the day. As the day progressed and the weather improved, the crowd picked up and there was quite a crowd by the evening.
Fair goers enjoyed the many displays in the exhibit halls, rides, contests, vendor booths, and of course fair food.
Saturday looks to be a good day for the fair as the weather is predicted to be a little cloudy, with only a 20 percent chance of rain.
The day starts with 7:30 a.m. breakfast at the Lions Den followed by the annual parade through town at 9 a.m., an hour earlier than in past years. The parade lineup is full with floats, animals, music, fire trucks, and more candy than anyone should have. Please keep kids away from the moving vehicles during the parade.
Gates open following the parade with a full lineup with the firefighter challenge kicking off shortly after noon, the mud bogs beginning at 1 p.m., and the blueberry pie auction at 1:30.
The rodeo begins at 2 p.m. in the big arena, with the market livestock auction right next door next to the barn at 4 p.m.
The big event for the evening is the increasing popular demolition derby at 6 p.m.