Get your Ham Radio FCC Technician license! Free classes now forming - to be held on two consecutive Saturdays -- October 31 and November 7. Classes start at 9 a.m. each day and will be held at the Diamond Willow Inn, 2485 Alaska Hwy. FCC Amateur Radio Technician level test will be conducted on November 7 (right after the 2nd class) at approximately 2 p.m. Classes are free, FCC testing is $15.00 each. You do not have to take classes to take the FCC test!
Please contact Jeff Kinsman to sign up or for further information at kinsman2k@gmail.com.