The Highway's End Farmers Market is open on Wednesday's and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the end of the Alaska Highway where it intersects the Richardson Highway. Come out and buy some local crafts, vegetables, plants and other hand-crafted items.
