Home Canning Flyer

Partners for Progress is offering a home canning class in the Delta High School Home Economics room on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20. Class runs 5-8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The course cost $25 and is limited to 12 students. Registration deadline is Tuesday, May 16. Call 907-895-4605 or email ljohn@alaska.edu.