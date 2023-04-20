Partners for Progress is offering a home canning class in the Delta High School Home Economics room on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20. Class runs 5-8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The course cost $25 and is limited to 12 students. Registration deadline is Tuesday, May 16. Call 907-895-4605 or email ljohn@alaska.edu.
Most Popular
Articles
- Public Safety Report April 13, 2023
- UAF announces fall honors students
- Cowboy mounted shooting returning to Delta
- Norma Jean Ross 1934 - 2023
- Free dental, vision, and medical clinic set in Fairbanks
- School district to raffle aluminum boat students built
- Quilts of Valor presented
- Taylor Highway open to Eagle
- Deltana Community Corporation conducts Facebook poll to determine community funding priorities
- Northern Star (Pogo) L.L.C. fined $600,000 for improper storage, treatment, and disposal of hazardous materials
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.