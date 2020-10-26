If you would like to vote before the Nov. 3 election day, you can do so on Tuesday and Thursday at Delta Presbyterian and Faith Lutheran Church Annex located on the Richardson Highway next to the community center. Stop by and vote an absentee ballot between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Delta reaches all-time high for positive coronavirus tests
- Fort Greely maintenance team keeps the heat on
- Fireball in the sky over Alaska
- Brown retires from council
- Two new local positive coronavirus tests
- Fall Festival – Saturday, Oct. 31
- Richardson Highway reopens
- State opens new data portals
- Kathy Coll 1954-2020
- Anna Elizabeth Dube 1929-2020
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.