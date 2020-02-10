The Delta Career Advancement Center will hold a series of social media engagement workshops on Feb. 18, 25, and March 3, 10 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Career Advancement Center. Classes require preregistration and are $10 each. Call the center at 895-4605 for more information.
