Kinross Manh Choh officials will be at the Big Delta Brewing Company on Tuesday, July 25, 5-7 p.m. to discuss the Manh Choh mine project. There will be food, conservation, and project updates.
Kinross Manh Choh Community Meeting and Picnic - Tuesday, July 26
